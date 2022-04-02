Cub Tracks phones in the results

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Who’s ready for Opening Day? See you all Thursday! pic.twitter.com/oWG1pA0rDJ— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 1, 2022
The Cubs played two Friday afternoon, beginning the last weekend of Spring Training. Final roster cuts loom, and it looks like my dark horse Alfonso Rivas is headed to Triple-A. This is unfortunate in that his bat plays, and he’s actually a decent corner outfielder, which he played plenty of at the old U of A, and could figure into that mix also, but the Cubs still have Jason Heyward. We can just hope he plays as little as possible and is as productive as possible. I can only stomach so many groundouts to the second baseman.
The game I saw wasn’t so great. The Brewers took the contest 5-3, and it wasn’t that close — the game wasn’t really in question after the Brewers’ four-run fifth inning, until the ninth, when Alexander Canario cranked a consolation bomb and Bryce Ball clouted the first base bag with a batted ball, resulting in two bases.
Alexander Canario RAKES. pic.twitter.com/KMk9Kx6M4G— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 1, 2022
Greg Deichmann almost made it a tie but he had one two few biscuits for breakfast, and the Cubs dropped two, as the other game looked like it was even worse. Stuff happens, and the games don’t count until next week. Al has more details in his recap.
I've been lucky enough to be the first person to introduce the Chicago #Cubs for 39 years. Here's a sneak peek from the inside! @BNightengale @fergieajenkins #CactusLeague #SpringTraining #SloanPark #NFTCommunity pic.twitter.com/8g4GrlyphQ— Tim Sheridan (@BoysOfSpring) April 1, 2022
Kyle Hendricks warming up before todays game #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/z8wERv5hrs— Steve Sher (@stevesher6) April 1, 2022
Word from the Cubs is Madrigal was experiencing some "leg fatigue" and was held out of today's game as a precaution.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 1, 2022
Prospect Reginald Preciado is manning second for Cubs at Brewers.
Minor league players have been given their assignments and will head east this weekend. Let’s cross our fingers that the new “organizations handle housing” process goes smoothly and that no player is sleeping on a kitchen floor next week…— Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) April 1, 2022
One interesting Iowa Cubs note: Norwalk native Matt Dermody is expected to start the season with the Iowa Cubs.— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 1, 2022
Dermody, a left-handed pitcher and former Hawkeye, has gotten big league time with the Blue Jays and Cubs.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): 2022 MLB standings predictions: Where will the Cubs finish? “The development of the prospects will be a big focus in 2022...”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Let’s hit the bar and talk Cubs on Opening Day. Hey, where is everybody? ‘‘I love the Cubs,’’ he says. ‘‘Frustrated a little bit, but I’m still here. Still coming back.’’
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Opening Day 2022: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks lined up for opener. “... when beat writers in Arizona were informed that Marcus Stroman will make his final start of the spring on Sunday, that all but assured the third consecutive Opening Day start for Hendricks, as expected.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs tap veteran Drew Smyly for one of the openings in the rotation. “With a career ERA of 4.18, I presume the front office would be quite content if he can simply stay healthy and eat innings for the team.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Wade Miley, Andrelton Simmons expected to start season on injured list. “It’s not looking good, is it?” David Ross said, in part.
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to start the season in Triple-A with Iowa Cubs. “I think anyone who saw him pitch in the (Arizona Fall League) championship game knows why we’re really excited about him as a prospect,” Jared Banner said.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Can Nick Madrigal be more than just a singles hitter atop the Cubs lineup? “What type of player Madrigal can be for the Cubs has yet to be determined.”
- Ryan Fagan (The Sporting News*): Seiya Suzuki has won over Cubs’ clubhouse; next impression will come with bat. “I can tell that he’s got a sense of humor,” Clint Frazier said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs have two of the top nine pre-season rookies for 2022. “You can probably guess them...”
- Karli Bell and Matt Danielowicz (Marquee Sports Network*): The remarkable story of 100-year-old Cubs fan, Mary Cook. “From day one, she’s bled Cubbie blue.”
Cubs birthdays: Jack Harper, Joe Stanley, Art Ceccarelli, Dick Radatz, Hector Cruz, Al Nipper, Jon Lieber, Hisanori Takahashi. Also notable: Hughie Jennings HOF, Luke Appling HOF, Don Sutton HOF.
