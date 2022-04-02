Cub Tracks phones in the results

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Who’s ready for Opening Day? See you all Thursday! pic.twitter.com/oWG1pA0rDJ — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 1, 2022

The Cubs played two Friday afternoon, beginning the last weekend of Spring Training. Final roster cuts loom, and it looks like my dark horse Alfonso Rivas is headed to Triple-A. This is unfortunate in that his bat plays, and he’s actually a decent corner outfielder, which he played plenty of at the old U of A, and could figure into that mix also, but the Cubs still have Jason Heyward. We can just hope he plays as little as possible and is as productive as possible. I can only stomach so many groundouts to the second baseman.

The game I saw wasn’t so great. The Brewers took the contest 5-3, and it wasn’t that close — the game wasn’t really in question after the Brewers’ four-run fifth inning, until the ninth, when Alexander Canario cranked a consolation bomb and Bryce Ball clouted the first base bag with a batted ball, resulting in two bases.

Alexander Canario RAKES. pic.twitter.com/KMk9Kx6M4G — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 1, 2022

Greg Deichmann almost made it a tie but he had one two few biscuits for breakfast, and the Cubs dropped two, as the other game looked like it was even worse. Stuff happens, and the games don’t count until next week. Al has more details in his recap.

Word from the Cubs is Madrigal was experiencing some "leg fatigue" and was held out of today's game as a precaution.



Prospect Reginald Preciado is manning second for Cubs at Brewers. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 1, 2022

Minor league players have been given their assignments and will head east this weekend. Let’s cross our fingers that the new “organizations handle housing” process goes smoothly and that no player is sleeping on a kitchen floor next week… — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) April 1, 2022

One interesting Iowa Cubs note: Norwalk native Matt Dermody is expected to start the season with the Iowa Cubs.



Dermody, a left-handed pitcher and former Hawkeye, has gotten big league time with the Blue Jays and Cubs. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 1, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Jack Harper, Joe Stanley, Art Ceccarelli, Dick Radatz, Hector Cruz, Al Nipper, Jon Lieber, Hisanori Takahashi. Also notable: Hughie Jennings HOF, Luke Appling HOF, Don Sutton HOF.

