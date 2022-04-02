Cubs roster move: Jesse Chavez added to the 40-man

Jesse Chavez threw very well for the Cubs in the last two months of 2018. He also had a good year in Atlanta in 2021.

After Saturday’s game, the Cubs announced that Chavez’ contract had been selected from Triple-A Iowa. That fills the last open spot on the team’s 40-man roster.

This also means that Chavez will be on the Cubs’ 28-man roster for Opening Day Thursday at Wrigley Field.

He’s 38, but still throws strikes and has generally been effective. In 2018, he posted four saves and a 1.15 ERA (five earned runs in 32 innings) in 32 relief appearances for the Cubs, issuing only four walks with 42 strikeouts.walking five and striking out 42 batters. Last year in Atlanta, he again had a good walk rate (2.9 per nine innings). This spring he’s allowed two runs in seven innings for the Cubs, both on homers, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

He’s also got the coolest glasses in the major leagues.