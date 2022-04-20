 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Come get your small samples!

Nothing like making best-of lists and predicting All-Stars two weeks into the season.

By Ashley MacLennan
If there’s one thing baseball writers (and fans) love to do, it’s to make a huge deal out of small sample size numbers at the beginning of every season. There are (as you’ll see below) pieces all about red-hot rookie starts, which pitchers are basically ready to collect their Cy Young, and who the next generation of superstars will be.

And here’s the thing: some of this might be right. Sometimes you really can tell when someone is poised to have a career-making season. Other times you just can’t tell what the baseball gods have in store.

With that said, let’s jump into the links and see who is on everyone’s mind across baseball this week.

