Cubs move tonight’s game time up to 5:30 CT

With a forecast of rain happening this evening, the Cubs are making an effort to get the game against the Rays in by moving the start time up to 5:30 p.m. CT.

That’s 70 minutes earlier than originally scheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

Here are details that you’ll need to know if you’re heading to the ballpark for tonight’s contest: Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. No ticket exchange is necessary. Mobile tickets in the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the new game time. Cubs.com will continue to have the most up-to-date information on the team schedule.

Now let’s have the rain hold off!