Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 20

The games were a bit longer tonight, but there was also a whole lot more scoring. (Except in Louisville.)

Iowa: 2:26

Tennessee: 2:47

South Bend: 2:26

Myrtle Beach: 2:46

Still, they finished a game with 12 runs in South Bend tonight in 2:26, which is still really good. The Pelicans scored their highest run total in eight years and still finished well under three hours.

I’m not going to do a nightly tally of the times of games, but I wanted to do at least this one to show what the length of the game would be in on a higher-scoring night. I may list future game times if I think they are newsworthy.

Also, family issues kept me from watching the games tonight. Or at least more than a few minutes of the games.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got the Louisville Bats (Reds) stuck in their hair, 3-2.

Adrian Sampson turned in a strong start of five innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out three and walked two.

The loss went to Locke St. John, who pitched out of trouble in the sixth inning when he loaded the bases after a walk, a double and another walk. But he was pulled after walking the leadoff runner in the seventh and reliever Ben Leeper let the inherited runner score.

The final line on St. John was one run on one hit and three walks over 1+ innings. He struck out two.

Despite ten hits today, Iowa scored just two runs after going 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Shortstop Ildemaro Vargas went 2 for 5 with a triple.

DH Alfonso Rivas was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Second baseman Esteban Quiroz was 2 for 5.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to trash the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 10-7.

Anderson Espinoza put in some solid work, allowing just two runs on two hits over four innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

The Smokies got in a big hole after reliever Blake Whitney gave up four runs over 2.1 innings. But Eury Ramos got the win, despite allowing two runners inherited from Whitney to score and one of his own. Ramos’s line was one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Right fielder Nelson Velazquez got the Smokies out to an early lead after hit hit two runs home runs in both the first and third innings. Velazquez also hit an RBI double in the eighth inning for five total RBI on the evening, which was his second double of the game. He was a perfect 4 for 4 and was understandably intentionally walked once. He scored three times and finished the game with 12 total bases. That’s better than hitting for the cycle. Velazquez now has three home runs this season.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 3 for 5 with a double. He scored twice and had one run batted in.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs grounded the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 7-5.

Starter Jordan Wicks proved that he’s human. He gave up a two-run home run to the third batter he faced and things didn’t get a lot better afterwards. Wicks finished four runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings. One of the four runs was unearned. He did strike out three and did not walk anyone.

Dalton Stambaugh kept the Cubs in the game, giving up no runs on just one hit over 3.1 innings of relief. But the win went to Jeremiah Estrada. Estrada gave up one run on two hits over two innings. He walked one and struck out one.

DH Alexander Canario hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third, his first home run of the season. Canario was 1 for 4.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango continues to hit, going 3 for 4 with a double tonight. Pinango scored twice. Pinango has at least one hit in eight of the ten games he’s played this year and is batting .333 with a .400 OBP.

Shortstop Ed Howard was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

First baseman Matt Mervis went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Highlights! Canario’s homer was crushed.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stuffed and mounted the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), 17-3.

Starter Tyler Schlaffer allowed just one hit over four innings, but unfortunately it was a solo home run. He struck out six and walked one.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez got the win because Schlaffer didn’t go five innings. Gonzalez allowed three hits over four innings and the two runs he allowed both came on a home run in the sixth inning while the Pelicans were hanging on to a 16-1 lead. Gonzalez struck out seven and walked just one.

One day after hitting his first professional home run, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first professional home run that actually went over the fence. It was a three-run home run that was part of a ten-run sixth inning. Crow-Armstrong also tripled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch in a 2 for 3 night. He scored three times and had the three RBI.

For the second time this young season, the Pelicans pulled off a successful double steal of second and home. This time, third baseman James Triantos broke for second and shortstop Yeison Santana stole home. It was the first steal of the year for both of them.

Both Triantos and Santana had big nights. Triantos, moved down to eighth in the lineup after a slow start to the season, went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored three runs.

Santana was even better, going 4 for 5 with a double. He also scored three times while driving in one runner.

DH Peter Matt was 2 for 5 with a walk. He scored twice and had one run batted in.

Right fielder Kevin Alcantara was a poor 1 for 6, but he did drive in four runs thanks to a two-run singles and two infield grounder RBI.

Here is PCA’s home run. It was a line drive pulled just over the right field wall.