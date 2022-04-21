On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Pirates series preview

The Cubs just saw the Pirates last week, when the teams split a two-game series in Pittsburgh, so you should be pretty familiar with them.

After this four-game set, the two teams will meet again in about three weeks at Wrigley (May 16-17-18). That means, barring rainouts, that nine of the Cubs’ first 36 games will be against the Bucs. Thanks, schedule-makers.

Fun fact

The last time the Cubs played the Pirates in a four-game series was September 2-5, 2021 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs swept the series, including two walkoff wins.

Pitching matchups

Thursday: Mark Leiter Jr., RHP (0-1, 18.90 ERA, 2.700 WHIP, 8.16 FIP) vs. Bryse Wilson, RHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.560 WHIP, 6.70 FIP)

Friday: Drew Smyly, LHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.828 WHIP, 2.37 FIP) vs. Jose Quintana, LHP (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.607 WHIP, 5.03 FIP)

Saturday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (0-1, 6.08 ERA, 1.950 WHIP, 3.73 FIP) vs. Zach Thompson, RHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.000 WHIP, 6.18 FIP)

Sunday: Justin Steele, LHP (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, 3.97 FIP) vs. JT Brubaker, RHP (0-2, 7.30 ERA, 1.622 WHIP, 5.24 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Pirates market territories)

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Pirates market territories)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Pirates are 1-5 on the road so far this year and just got swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee and were outscored 15-5 in that series. Honestly, they just aren’t a very good team. The Cubs should win three of four here.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday off, then head to Atlanta to face the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday evening.