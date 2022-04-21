Cub Tracks’ spherical miracles

Welcome to your Thursday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
The Cubs again played the Tampa Rays, in a valiant attempt to put up a crooked number for the series and earn just a little of the old meatloaf on Wednesday night, and were unable to get over the hump.
They put up the Stro Show against Drew Rasmussen and rolled the dice. In most circumstances, it would be a good bet, but baseball is baseball, full of spherical miracles, to borrow a term from a friend.
I can get behind that in a big way, being in the best shape of my life, you know: round. The game didn’t start so well, though, and Spahn and Sain were not available. Prayer was. This lineup has plenty of comeback in their makeup though, and bear watching another night, maybe. This time, not so much.
Al will have full details in his recap, and we have the uncoverage below.
Final: Rays 8, Cubs 2. pic.twitter.com/Y5gwLyirKy— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2022
The #Cubs have been fun and competitive early on, but @fangraphs still thinks they've got next to no shot at playing baseball in October. pic.twitter.com/r4U94Nam4i— Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) April 20, 2022
Frank can flat out hit.— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 20, 2022
That's a nine game hitting streak now. pic.twitter.com/u2igfXnu4C
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Good or bad, Cubs president Jed Hoyer won’t overreact at the start of a transitional season at Wrigley Field. “If we were struggling, you wouldn’t want to overfocus on the results,” Hoyer said before Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Rays at Wrigley Field. “It’s the same thing if you’re doing well.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman takes pride in being an athlete — not just a pitcher. “I feel like a lot of pitchers become pitchers, and when you do, you kind of lose your athleticism and become like a robot,” Stroman told the Tribune.
- Michael Consolo (Cubbies Crib*): Drew Smyly could be a hidden gem for the Cubs. “Through his first few starts, Smyly has shown he can be a difference-maker...”
- Anthony Franco (MLB Trade Rumors*): Braves, Cubs swap Sean Newcomb, Jesse Chavez. “Newcomb has averaged north of 95 MPH on his heater in each of the past two seasons.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs remember some guy named Jake Arrieta: Chicago Baseball Authority. “Beyond the on-field performance, Arrieta also had an aura about him.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ contact-heavy approach has pros, cons. “We’ve got a fun lineup,” Patrick Wisdom said. Michael Cerami also has thoughts.
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): Cubs offense built to weather early season cold. “... they still sit in the top five of the majors in almost every offensive category except for home runs.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): E-harmony: Defense tells field-good story for Cubs so far. “We’ve done a good job so far,” shortstop Nico Hoerner said.
- Marc Severson (Cubbies Crib*): It looks like Patrick Wisdom has awoken from his slumber. “... his statistics, albeit in a small sample so far, parallel his breakout season last year.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs. “For much of his major-league career, Happ’s splits have favored his left-handed swing.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Willson Contreras on Seiya Suzuki: “He’s the Best Player I’ve Ever Played With”. “His plate discipline is insane. Everything that he does on the field, the way he takes care of himself (on) and off the field is amazing.” Refences Daily Herald article.
- Marquee Sports Network*: Marquee booth demonstrates new PitchCom communication system. “On Tuesday night’s Cubs broadcast, Marquee Sports Network broadcasters Jon Sciambi, Jim Deshaies and Taylor McGregor provided viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the new... system.” Charlotte Edmonds has a few words.
- Meghan Dwyer (WGN9*): Chicago Cubs Charities help renovate youth baseball field in Hermosa Park. “At Pritzker College Prep Monday, students played baseball on their reconditioned home field for the first time.”
