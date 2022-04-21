Cub Tracks’ spherical miracles

Welcome to your Thursday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs again played the Tampa Rays, in a valiant attempt to put up a crooked number for the series and earn just a little of the old meatloaf on Wednesday night, and were unable to get over the hump.

They put up the Stro Show against Drew Rasmussen and rolled the dice. In most circumstances, it would be a good bet, but baseball is baseball, full of spherical miracles, to borrow a term from a friend.

I can get behind that in a big way, being in the best shape of my life, you know: round. The game didn’t start so well, though, and Spahn and Sain were not available. Prayer was. This lineup has plenty of comeback in their makeup though, and bear watching another night, maybe. This time, not so much.

Al will have full details in his recap, and we have the uncoverage below.

The #Cubs have been fun and competitive early on, but @fangraphs still thinks they've got next to no shot at playing baseball in October. pic.twitter.com/r4U94Nam4i — Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) April 20, 2022

Frank can flat out hit.



That's a nine game hitting streak now. pic.twitter.com/u2igfXnu4C — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 20, 2022

Food for Thought:

"These include reports of sightings by more than 30 eyewitnesses..." https://t.co/hVVXouiKmS — Futurism (@futurism) April 19, 2022

For 15 Years Sweden Thought Enemy Submarines Were Invading Its Territory. It Turned Out To Be Herring Fartshttps://t.co/qR5yvl7Pou pic.twitter.com/2L8T9qmNBK — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 19, 2022

Shallow pockets of water "must have been, or maybe still are, extremely common" on Europa. https://t.co/yu9xrZyXB4 — Futurism (@futurism) April 20, 2022

