 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Hanging with old friends

Miguel Cabrera sits at 2999 hits. Freddie Freeman had an emotional reunion. No one is going to A’s games and other news from around the league.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The big news that were were expecting today didn’t come because. . .

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...