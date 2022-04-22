 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs shift today’s game vs. Pirates to 7:05 p.m. CT

A day game becomes a night game.

By Al Yellon
Photo by David Banks/Getty Images

There’s a forecast of thunderstorms for most of this afternoon, so this morning the Cubs made the following announcement:

Hey, look! It’s a Friday night game.

Seriously, this is the right call, again. The team could have postponed the game and played it in July, but as I noted in my article about how this process works a few days ago, quoting Cubs Senior VP of Operations David Cromwell:

“In this particular instance we wanted to wait as long as we possibly could. At the end of the day we want the games to be played on the days they’re scheduled.”

And so that’s what the team is doing. As usual, no ticket exchange is needed and the tickets in the MLB Ballpark app have already been updated with the new time.

Today’s game preview will post at 5 p.m. CT, the usual time for a night game.

