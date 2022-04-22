Cubs roster move: Clint Frazier to IL with appendicitis, Alfonso Rivas recalled

Various Cubs beat writers reported this morning that outfielder Clint Frazier was headed to the injured list with appendicitis.

The poor guy just doesn’t have any luck. Finally over his concussion issues and other injuries this year, he had a great spring but now has to be placed on the IL for something non-injury related.

Sometimes guys can come back fairly quickly from this and other times not, so we’ll just have to see. Frazier last played Tuesday, so the IL stint is retroactive to Wednesday, April 20.

Frazier has played sparingly this year, appearing in 10 games and batting .143 (3-for-21) with two doubles.

Called up to replace Frazier on the active roster is Alfonso Rivas, who was optioned to Triple-A Iowa when Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled last weekend. Rivas played in just two games before being sent down and went 2-for-4. He’s bashing the ball around good at Iowa, though. In three games there he’s gone 7-for-13 (.538) with two doubles and a home run.

Here’s to a speedy recovery and quick return for Frazier.