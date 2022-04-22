Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 22

Greg Deichmann cleared waivers today and was assigned to the Iowa Cubs.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs broke the Louisville Bats (Reds), 4-2.

Matt Swarmer started and got the win after giving up just two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked no one.

James Bourque pitched the next two innings and didn’t allow a hit. He did walk one batter while striking out four.

Erich Uelmen closed the door with a two-inning save. He allowed two hits—singles to the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning—and then he retired the next six batters in order. Uelmen struck out one.

Catcher P.J. Higgins had a big night, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Second baseman Ildemaro Vargas plated the first run of the game when he tripled home Dixon Machado in the top of the first inning. That was the third-straight game that Vargas tripled. Both Vargas and Machado were 1 for 5.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-3.

Rough start tonight for Ryan Jensen, who pitched just three innings and gave up four runs on two hits and three walks. Admittedly, one of those hits was a two-run double that center fielder Nelson Velazquez completely misplayed. He may have even lost it in the setting sun. But the other hit was a two-run home run to Braxton Martinez. Jensen struck out three.

Second baseman Luis Vazquez went 1 for 2 with a walk. He scored one run and drove in Tennessee’s first run in the third inning.

Velazquez was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grounded by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 9-4.

Starter Kohl Franklin pitched well with two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Franklin struck out three and did not walk anyone.

The bullpen was not as effective. After Joe Nahas gave up four runs in four innings, Brad Deppermann took the loss when he allowed two runs on two hits over one inning. He walked one and struck out one.

Shortstop Ed Howard went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 5 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans beached the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), 5-2.

Starter Richard Gallardo was in command tonight. He gave up no runs on just two hits over five innings. Gallardo struck out five and walked just one.

Tyler Santana threw the final two innings and got the save after allowing one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, his first of the season. Wetzel went 1 for 5 with three RBI.

Second baseman Juan Mora was added to the Pelicans roster today and he reached base all four times he came to bat. He was 2 for 2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He scored twice.

DH Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. He hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie.