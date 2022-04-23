Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Saturday 4/23, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

Friday night, Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel turned his fourth 3-6-3 double play of the 2022 season, the most among major league first basemen. Jesus Aguilar of the Marlins has two such double plays, the only other first baseman to have more than one. AGAINST THE BUCS: Schwindel is a lifetime .356/.431/.578 (16-for-45) hitter vs. Pittsburgh in 11 career games, with three home runs. Nico Hoerner, who had three hits Friday, has a .353/.400/.490 (18-for-51) career mark vs. the Pirates with two home runs.

Schwindel is a lifetime .356/.431/.578 (16-for-45) hitter vs. Pittsburgh in 11 career games, with three home runs. Nico Hoerner, who had three hits Friday, has a .353/.400/.490 (18-for-51) career mark vs. the Pirates with two home runs. THE CLOSE ONES: Of the Cubs’ 14 games so far this year, 11 have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Cubs are 5-6 in those games. That’s tied for the most such games in MLB this year with the Rockies.

Of the Cubs’ 14 games so far this year, 11 have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Cubs are 5-6 in those games. That’s tied for the most such games in MLB this year with the Rockies. STREAKING: The Cubs have scored at least one run in 60 consecutive games dating back to August 12, 2021. That’s the longest stretch for the team since they scored in 71 straight from May 11-July 31, 2019. That stretch is also the longest active streak among all MLB teams.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

#Pirates Lineup 04/23/22



1. Daniel Vogelbach DH

2. Bryan Reynolds CF

3. Michael Chavis 3B

4. Yoshi Tsutsugo 1B

5. Diego Castillo RF

6. Ben Gamel LF

7. Kevin Newman SS

8. Josh VanMeter 2B

9. Andrew Knapp C



Starting Pitcher : Zach Thompson — Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) April 23, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Zach Thompson, RHP

This is a pitching rematch of the game April 13 in Pittsburgh. It was not a good game for Kyle Hendricks, who allowed six runs and did not complete the fourth inning.

Needless to say, we hope for better this afternoon.

Zach Thompson allowed two Cubs runs in four innings April 13, and then got pounded by the Brewers April 18 in Milwaukee — six hits, four walks and six runs in four innings.

Here’s hoping for the Cubs to do that this afternoon.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

