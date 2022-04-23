Cub Tracks’ home away from home

Welcome to your Saturday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Well, the Cubs got the game started, but maybe they should have done it another time. The Pirates looked like the home team. Too little of this:
Rain falling.— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 23, 2022
Hair flowing.
Cubs scoring. pic.twitter.com/5qNdI7F2hy
Break up the Pirates! Villar’s glove goes clank when he takes it off. Tune in today for what’s hopefully NOT the Roberto Perez show.
Frank the Tank: Man of the people.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2022
Watch more: https://t.co/40T8slpSo4 pic.twitter.com/T8XeGNYFqH
A first pitch at Wrigley requires some serious training.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 22, 2022
See you tomorrow, @Cubs.
Sources: Cuban C Dilbert Gómez (20) officially signed with the Chicago Cubs. Excellent tools and athletic power. Bonus deal: $ 10,000.— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 22, 2022
He is the 6th Cuban currently in the Cubs system. Remarkable arm. He also became the #21 Cuban to sign in the current international period. pic.twitter.com/GlA7UOalDB
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Quantifying Hope: Cubs drop to 6.9% playoff odds, nice. “No one expects the Cubs to suddenly morph into world-beaters, but treading water isn’t too much to ask.”
- Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Manager David Ross bullish on Cubs’ rebuild. “With a roster in flux and top prospects still in the farm system, progress often is hard to discern — especially early in the season. But Ross sees a light at the end of the tunnel.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs not using PitchCom — yet: ‘We’re getting close’. “I think we’re getting close. We’ve been testing it,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): What’s gone wrong for Marcus Stroman through three starts. “He’s not had any sort of consistent feel for his sinker...”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs have a recent history of free agent pitchers starting slow. “Now is not the time to panic...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): For Ethan Roberts, every outing is a learning experience. “The young reliever has the makings of a dominant arm and is gaining experience on baseball’s toughest stage.” More Roberts from Evan Altman.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Sean Newcomb ‘pumped’ for fresh start with Cubs. “Pretty cool to get a new look and new feel for myself,” he said.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs helped Keegan Thompson find his best self and turned him into a dangerous multi-inning relief weapon. “... relievers like Thompson have shifted the way teams value their bullpen arms.”
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): You could say DJ Herz wasn’t quite perfect, but he can’t stop dominating at High-A. “... I think it’s possible that High-A just isn’t the right challenge for the 21-year-old from Fayetteville.”
DJ Herz has faced 37 batters this season.— Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) April 22, 2022
• 0.82 ERA, 0.36 WHIP
• 37.8% strikeout rate, 5.4% walk rate
• 59.1% ground ball rate
• He has given up ZERO line drives
• He’s allowing a slash line of just .059/.135/.059
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel’s experience at catcher helps him defensively: ‘He’s hungry’. “He even caught Cubs teammate Alec Mills in 2014 when they played for Low A Lexington.” Mark Potash has more.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Nico Hoerner’s offensive start probably isn’t quite as bad as it looks. “... his underlying performance is not really as bad as the slash line...”
- Brad Lefton (NY Times* {$}): To get to the Cubs, Seiya Suzuki needed a new idol. “I started searching for video of this guy,” Suzuki explained.
Food for Thought:
