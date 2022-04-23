Cub Tracks’ home away from home

Welcome to your Saturday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, the Cubs got the game started, but maybe they should have done it another time. The Pirates looked like the home team. Too little of this:

Rain falling.

Hair flowing.

Cubs scoring. pic.twitter.com/5qNdI7F2hy — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 23, 2022

Break up the Pirates! Villar’s glove goes clank when he takes it off. Tune in today for what’s hopefully NOT the Roberto Perez show.

Frank the Tank: Man of the people.



Watch more: https://t.co/40T8slpSo4 pic.twitter.com/T8XeGNYFqH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2022

A first pitch at Wrigley requires some serious training.



See you tomorrow, @Cubs. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 22, 2022

Sources: Cuban C Dilbert Gómez (20) officially signed with the Chicago Cubs. Excellent tools and athletic power. Bonus deal: $ 10,000.



He is the 6th Cuban currently in the Cubs system. Remarkable arm. He also became the #21 Cuban to sign in the current international period. pic.twitter.com/GlA7UOalDB — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 22, 2022

DJ Herz has faced 37 batters this season.



• 0.82 ERA, 0.36 WHIP

• 37.8% strikeout rate, 5.4% walk rate

• 59.1% ground ball rate

• He has given up ZERO line drives

• He’s allowing a slash line of just .059/.135/.059 — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) April 22, 2022

