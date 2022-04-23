Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 23

One thing I learned a long time ago is that it simply does not matter how well a major leaguer on a minor-league rehab assignment plays. What matters is that he played and how well he feels afterwards. That’s pretty much it.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were echolocated by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 4-3.

Alec Mills started this game on a rehab assignment and took the loss. Mills went three innings and gave up three runs on eight hits, including a two-run home run. Mills did strike out five and walked no one. Mills threw 62 pitches, 42 for strikes.

Shortstop Ildemaro Vargas did not extend his triples hitting streak, but he did even better by hitting his first home run of the season. It was a solo home run in the fourth inning. Vargas was 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two total RBI.

First baseman Jared Young went 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shut down the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 4-0.

Riley Thompson pitched the first three innings. Thompson gave up just one hit while walking two and striking out four.

The win went to Peyton Remy, who pitched the next five innings and allowed just three hits. He struck out seven and walked no one.

Brandon Hughes retired the side in order in the ninth to complete the shutout. He struck out one.

The Smokies took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Nelson Velazquez home run and never looked back. It was Velazquez’s fifth home run of the season and his fourth this week. He finished the game 1 for 4 with the two RBI.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado made it 3-0 in the sixth inning with an RBI double. Maldonado was a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk tonight.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shot down the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 7-5.

Starting pitcher Daniel Palencia put the Cubs in a 5-0 hole early by surrendering five runs on five hits over three innings. One of those hits was a two-run home run by Victor Mesa Jr. Palencia struck out four, walked one and hit one batter. He also uncorked three wild pitches.

The win went to Manuel Espinoza, who was brilliant over five innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit. Espinoza struck out six and walked one.

Hunter Bigge gave up two singles in the ninth inning, but he kept them from scoring and he collected the save. Bigge did not record a walk or a strikeout.

First baseman Matt Mervis was the force behind the SB Cubs comeback as he hit his first two home runs of the season this afternoon. Mervis hit the first one with a man on in the third inning and the second one was a three-run home run in the eighth. Mervis went 2 for 4 with the five RBI.

Second baseman Scott McKeon hit his first professional home run in the seventh inning with the bases empty. McKeon went 1 for 3.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles) out with the tide, 5-1.

Porter Hodge started and got the win with five scoreless innings. Hodge gave up three hits, but he did not walk anyone and he struck out four.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong broke this game open with a bases-loaded, three-run double in the sixth inning. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Pelicans first two runs came on a double by catcher Ethan Hearn in the fourth inning. Hearn went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 4 with a walk.