Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Sunday 4/24, 1:20 CT

NICO'S DAY: Nico Hoerner went 4-for-5 Saturday and set a career high in hits. He also had back-to-back games with at least three hits for the first time in his career and raised his season slash line to .327/.340/.469. His two hits in the second inning was the first time a Cub had a two-hit inning in 2022.

Nico Hoerner went 4-for-5 Saturday and set a career high in hits. He also had back-to-back games with at least three hits for the first time in his career and raised his season slash line to .327/.340/.469. His two hits in the second inning was the first time a Cub had a two-hit inning in 2022. MORE THREES: Alfonso Rivas, Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ had three hits on the day Saturday. It was the first time the Cubs had five players with at least three hits in a game since April 4, 2005, a 16-6 win against the Diamondbacks (Corey Patterson, Todd Walker, Aramis Ramirez, Jeromy Burnitz, Derrek Lee).

Alfonso Rivas, Seiya Suzuki, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ had three hits on the day Saturday. It was the first time the Cubs had five players with at least three hits in a game since April 4, 2005, a 16-6 win against the Diamondbacks (Corey Patterson, Todd Walker, Aramis Ramirez, Jeromy Burnitz, Derrek Lee).

THE PROFESSOR: Kyle Hendricks threw seven scoreless innings, his longest scoreless start since throwing eight scoreless innings on September 18, 2020 vs. Minnesota. The outing lowered his season ERA to 3.98 and WHIP to 1.377.

SEIYA!: Seiya Suzuki, who went 3-for-4 Saturday, leads MLB in OBP entering Sunday's game with a .517 mark. His SLG of .721 ranks third, and his OPS of 1.238 is a close second to Nolan Arenado (1.240).

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale. pic.twitter.com/AWk8e9BQhk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 24, 2022

Justin Steele, LHP vs. JT Brubaker, RHP

Justin Steele threw pretty well in his first two starts of 2022, not so much in his most recent outing against the Rays. Last year he threw nine scoreless innings against the Pirates (one start, one relief appearance). No current Pirate has faced him more than three times. You’ll note below that Steele relies almost exclusively on his four-seamer and slider. It would help if he could develop a reliable changeup.

JT Brubaker is supposed to be the Pirates’ “ace” but he has not thrown well in three starts this year — 7.30 ERA, 1.622 WHIP. He did allow the Brewers only two hits (and two walks) in five innings in his last start, but Milwaukee scored four runs (two earned) off him anyway.

Last year against the Cubs he posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.320 WHIP in two starts. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ is 4-for-12 (.333) against him with two doubles.

