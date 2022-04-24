Cub Tracks’ pride and the profane

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball and are not brought to you by the Limu Emu.

Great day for some baseball. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/lLsCWFuln3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 23, 2022

<insert random gamethread word>!! That was great!

This has been a stressful week and that was just what the vet ordered. The Professor returned to the podium Saturday afternoon, and all was well in Cubdom, if only for a moment. The ledges were retracted. The world sang in perfect harmony.

Try to keep up. pic.twitter.com/2cp1OUqtk4 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 23, 2022

Maybe the Cubs just needed a real crowd and some sunshine. It’s the real thing. I like Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ’s bat in the 4-hole. If he can hit .250 with 25 HR and 75 RBI, I’d be pleased, and that’s doable. I like Alfonso Rivas’ bat big time. His glove ain’t bad, either. I bet he’d be good for .280 and 15 HR and 80 RBI over 500 at-bats, but his lifetime SLG of .418 won’t play over Frank the Tank (.532). Still, it’s higher than I would have thought, given Happ’s MLB SLG of .465.

Ian Happ is batting .348 vs. Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/YLRoSKfWwc — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 23, 2022

I like Jonathan Villar’s glove on the bench, but his bat (not brought to you by Valencia orange peel) plays. I prescribe once-weekly starts and a lot of DH time. I wonder about David Bote, on the 60-day IL. He was spotted playing catch the other day by Scott Changnon. I like his power bat and defense. Andrelton Simmons did a batting practice round, says Andy Martinez. Clint Frazier will be back fairly soon. Roster jenga approaching.

How did it all turn out? Turn to Al’s recap for your answers. Here we have the uncoverage, not brought to you by Geoffrey Holder. It’s the real thing.

Final score and box from Gameday.

The Cubs were line to line with their 23 hits this afternoon. Only one home run in the 21-run outburst. Only had three strikeouts as a group in the win. pic.twitter.com/IyaaUf6RZR — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 23, 2022

