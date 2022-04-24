Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 24

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs busted the Louisville Bats (Reds), 8-4. The I-Cubs and Bats split the six-game series 3-3.

Robert Gsellman pitched the first five innings and picked up his first Cubs win after allowing one run on seven hits. He struck out three and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

First baseman Robel Garcia broke out and hit his first two home runs of the season today. The first one came in the fourth inning with the bases empty and the second one was a three-run home run in the sixth. Garcia went 2 for 4.

Shortstop Ildemaro Vargas stayed hot and hit yet another triple after failing to do so yesterday. (He homered instead yesterday.) The triple scored Dixon Machado with the first run of the game in the third inning. Vargas now has four triples in the last five games. He was 2 for 5 and scored twice today.

In the Louisville series, Vargas raised his batting average from .133 to .293.

DH P.J. Higgins went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored once and had one run batted in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 6-4.

Starter Javier Assad allowed two runs, both unearned, on six hits over five innings. Assad struck out six and walked one.

The loss went to Danis Correa, who allowed three runs (on a three-run home run) in the sixth inning, the only inning he pitched. Correa was touched for two hits and he walked two. He struck out one.

All four Smokies runs came on two home runs. Center fielder Christopher Morel connected for a two-run home run in the third inning, his third of the year. Morel was 1 for 4.

In the fourth inning, third baseman Chase Strumpf homered with a man on to give the Smokies a 4-2 lead. It was also Strumpf’s third home run this year and he also went 1 for 4.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado went 3 for 4 and scored on Strumpf’s homer.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stunned the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 5-3 on a three-run walk-off home run by catcher Jake Washer. South Bend won the series, 4 games to 2.

Max Bain started and allowed two runs on two hits over four innings. Both runs scored on a fourth-inning home run by Cody Morissette. Bain struck out three and walked two.

Chris Clarke tossed the next four innings and gave up just one unearned run over four innings. Clarke allowed five hits and walked one while striking out three.

Nicholas Padilla retired the side in order in the top of the ninth and got the win. He struck out one.

Washer’s three-run walk-off blast was not only his second home run of the year, it was his second home run of the game. Washer had earlier hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning. Washer was 3 for 4 with a double, the two home runs, the four RBI and three runs scored.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI single.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz went 2 for 4 with a double and scored on the walk-off home run.

The top four hitters in South Bend’s lineup were 0 for 15 with a walk. The bottom five players were 8 for 18 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Here’s the walkoff.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans plucked the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), 7-4. The Pelicans won five of the six games in the series, including the last five in a row.

Luis Devers was better after his disastrous last start, but he did give up four runs on four hits over four innings. However, three of those four runs were unearned, although his own error was responsible for two of those unearned runs.

Devers struck out four and walked no one.

The win went to Riley Martin, who pitched the middle three innings without allowing a run. Martin dominated as he struck out seven and walked no one. He gave up just one baserunner, a single to center field in the seventh inning.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. He also stole home, although he had some help on that from some poor Shorebirds defense.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored once.

Catcher Malcom Quintero hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning to open the scoring. Quintero was 3 for 4 with a walk on the day. He scored one run and had just the two RBI.

