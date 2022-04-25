Baseball history unpacked, April 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context. Perfectly useful information, largely unread. Enjoy!

Happy Monday!

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Marty Shay, Fred Haney, Roy Parmelee, Dave Owen, Erik Pappas, Jacque Jones, Trevor Williams, Daniel Norris. Also notable: John Henry Lloyd HOF.

Today in world history:

1507 - German cartographer Martin Waldseemüller is the first to use the name America on his world map “Universalis Cosmographia”.

1684 - Patent granted for thimble.

1792 - Guillotine first used in France, executes highwayman Nicolas Pelletier.

1846 - Thornton Affair: Open conflict begins over the disputed border of Texas, triggering the Mexican–American War.

1953 - Francis Crick and James Watson's discovery of the double helix structure of DNA is published in "Nature" magazine

1960 - 1st submerged circumnavigation of Earth completed by USS submarine Triton in 60 days, 21 hours.

1961 - Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit.

- Robert Noyce patents integrated circuit. 1990 - Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by space shuttle Discovery.

