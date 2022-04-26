 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ sometimes I just sits and thinks

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one enjoyed its day off.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I mean, we know who these Cubs are, right? We’re talking about a team that’s going to win 75-85 games with the present set of people, may be selling off vets and fan favorites at any time. We’re talking about Jason Heyward getting starter minutes and guys like Alfonso Rivas and Ethan Roberts on the shuttle. We’re talking about Jonathan Villar at shortstop.

But we’re also talking about in-the-prime-of-his-skills Seiya Suzuki and getting-better-all-the-time Nico Hoerner and the talented and mercurial Ian Happ and Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Frank the Tank and a cast of thousandaires, and a pitching staff that’s just starting to come together, and likely won’t, this year.

We all know it — the Cubs are throwing this year away. It sucks, but adjust your expectations accordingly. The players on the field are not responsible for ownership’s myopia and lack of social conscience.

