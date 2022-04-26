Cub Tracks’ sometimes I just sits and thinks

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
I mean, we know who these Cubs are, right? We’re talking about a team that’s going to win 75-85 games with the present set of people, may be selling off vets and fan favorites at any time. We’re talking about Jason Heyward getting starter minutes and guys like Alfonso Rivas and Ethan Roberts on the shuttle. We’re talking about Jonathan Villar at shortstop.
But we’re also talking about in-the-prime-of-his-skills Seiya Suzuki and getting-better-all-the-time Nico Hoerner and the talented and mercurial Ian Happ and Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Frank the Tank and a cast of thousandaires, and a pitching staff that’s just starting to come together, and likely won’t, this year.
We all know it — the Cubs are throwing this year away. It sucks, but adjust your expectations accordingly. The players on the field are not responsible for ownership’s myopia and lack of social conscience.
ARRIETA POD— The Compound (@thecompoundpod) April 20, 2022
Need we say more?
Jake Arrieta joins the boys to talk about his recent retirement announcement, his impression of Ian as a rookie and the story of the best golf club throw ever.
You are going to want to listen.https://t.co/lGThf9xExf
The Southern League Player of the Week is our very own Nelson Velazquez! With 4 home runs and 9 RBI, it must have been an easy choice. @The_Goat1222 #Cubs #SmokiesBaseball #CubTogether #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/mXzBtmX9WS— Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 25, 2022
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs aren’t as bad as their series loss to the Pirates. But are they any good? “It’s 16 games, so grand conclusions still can’t be made.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): And now the Cubs schedule gets really rough. “14-straight games against division favorites, nine of which come on the road.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Even after hitting Blackjack Saturday, Cubs still can’t break even. ““... the organization is more interested in selling the #brand than a better brand of baseball.”
- Gavin Good (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates series, including an emphasis on placement over power. “We’re just going to have to continue to grind the at-bats, continue to grow and get better, get the ball in the air a little bit more at times,” Ross said.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Alec Mills on rehab: I feel good. [VIDEO]. Brian Sandalow reports that Mills is up for any role when he returns.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Injuries & Moves: Miley, Mills nearing returns. “Miley completed a 50-pitch bullpen session on April 23 at Wrigley Field with no issues and is scheduled to advance to facing hitters in a live batting practice workout on April 27.” Tony Andracki has more of this.
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Keegan Thompson pitching like he belongs. “Thompson has allowed no runs in 13⅔ innings, and has shown improved command of the strike zone.” Gordon Wittenmyer has more.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Key Cubs pitching prospects are off to a scorching start. “The minor league season is still very young, but some of the organization’s top prospects are already thriving.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs need Willson Contreras to start delivering with men on. “Nobody in baseball has hit into more double plays than Contreras – and you’ve seen his frustrations on the field.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Rivas making the most of opportunities with Cubs. “It definitely gives you confidence, going down and kind of treating it as a temporary move,” Rivas explained
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ross on Villar at SS: ‘We only have so many guys’. “... he’s our backup shortstop right now.”
- Jim Salisbury (NBC Sports Chicago*): Former Cub Kyle Schwarber unloads on Angel Hernandez. “His strike zone was erratic to say the least.”
