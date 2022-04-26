Cub Tracks’ sometimes I just sits and thinks

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I mean, we know who these Cubs are, right? We’re talking about a team that’s going to win 75-85 games with the present set of people, may be selling off vets and fan favorites at any time. We’re talking about Jason Heyward getting starter minutes and guys like Alfonso Rivas and Ethan Roberts on the shuttle. We’re talking about Jonathan Villar at shortstop.

But we’re also talking about in-the-prime-of-his-skills Seiya Suzuki and getting-better-all-the-time Nico Hoerner and the talented and mercurial Ian Happ and Willson Contreras, Patrick Wisdom and Frank the Tank and a cast of thousandaires, and a pitching staff that’s just starting to come together, and likely won’t, this year.

We all know it — the Cubs are throwing this year away. It sucks, but adjust your expectations accordingly. The players on the field are not responsible for ownership’s myopia and lack of social conscience.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

ARRIETA POD



Need we say more?



Jake Arrieta joins the boys to talk about his recent retirement announcement, his impression of Ian as a rookie and the story of the best golf club throw ever.



You are going to want to listen.https://t.co/lGThf9xExf — The Compound (@thecompoundpod) April 20, 2022

The Southern League Player of the Week is our very own Nelson Velazquez! With 4 home runs and 9 RBI, it must have been an easy choice. @The_Goat1222 #Cubs #SmokiesBaseball #CubTogether #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/mXzBtmX9WS — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 25, 2022

Food for Thought:

Would you rather visit space or the deep ocean? https://t.co/2UjHd3omiC — Futurism (@futurism) April 25, 2022

Not all hope is lost for aspiring life-forms that have an orange dwarf sun. https://t.co/wX2Z2b3qqi — Science News (@ScienceNews) April 25, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!