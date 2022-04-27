Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Wednesday 4/27, 6:20 CT

A couple of updates on injured Cubs pitchers:

Per Cubs: Alec Mills experienced right quad tightness while working out, so he won’t make his rehab outing in Iowa this week. The Cubs will give him a few days and then determine next steps. Taking a cautious approach. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 27, 2022

For Millsy, it sounds like it’s going to be a while.

Wade Miley threw 46 pitches today during three up-downs in live BP. #Cubs will see how he feels tomorrow before determining what comes next. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 27, 2022

I would think a rehab start would be next for Wade Miley, maybe this weekend, and then perhaps he can be activated next week. Fingers crossed.

Wednesday notes...

WALKS, OR LACK THEREOF: Cubs pitching did not issue a walk last night, already the team's third game this season in which the staff did not allow a free pass. The staff had only seven such games all of last season. Meanwhile, Cubs hitters did not draw a walk last night, the team's first such game this season. It was the Cubs' first game in which the team did not draw a walk since Sept. 7 of last season vs. the Reds.

WHAT A RELIEF: Over the Cubs' last eight games, the bullpen has a 1.14 ERA (4 ER/31.2 IP) with 11 walks, 40 strikeouts and a .529 opponent OPS to go along with a .185 opponent BA (20-for-108). Cubs relievers' 2.47 ERA (19 earned runs in 69⅓ innings) is the fourth-best mark in the majors behind the Giants (1.70), Dodgers (2.22) and Tigers (2.22).

AMONG THE LEADERS: Seiya Suzuki is third in the majors with a .463 on-base percentage and a 1.097 OPS. Suzuki also ranks eighth in slugging (.635). Ian Happ ranks sixth in the NL with a .433 on-base percentage.

AMONG THE TEAM LEADERS: The Cubs lead all MLB teams in OPS with a .758 mark, two points ahead of the Angels (.756) and 11 points ahead of the Rockies (.747).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Braves lineup:

Charlie Morton takes the mound tonight vs. the Cubs!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/48nXX4lzEP — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 27, 2022

Mark Leiter Jr., RHP vs. Charlie Morton, RHP

Mark Leiter Jr. has made two starts for the Cubs. Both of them have been bad, although the second one was somewhat less bad.

I really don’t have much else here. No Braves hitter has seen him more than four times. Will that be an advantage? He’s never pitched in Truist Park, either.

Good luck, Mark.

Charlie Morton, meanwhile, has lots and lots and lots of MLB experience, 295 appearances (294 starts). One year ago yesterday at Truist Park, the Cubs scored five runs off him in five innings, although that was mostly guys who aren’t on the team anymore. Current Cubs are hitting a small-sample-size .250 (10-for-40) against him with one home run.

Morton has been hit hard in two of his first three starts this year so let’s hope that continues.

Please visit our SB Nation Braves site Battery Power.

