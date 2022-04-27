YouTube has switched Cubs games in May

Two weeks ago, I reported here that YouTube would be exclusively carrying the Cubs/Diamondbacks game Friday, May 20. That’s also the day that the Fergie Jenkins statue will be dedicated at Wrigley Field.

That YouTube game has now been changed:

YouTube swaps #Cubs games for its MLB Game of the Week. It will carry Pirates-Cubs on May 18 instead of Diamondbacks-Cubs on May 20. The broadcast is exclusive, so no local feed (Marquee & AT&T SportsNet). — Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) April 27, 2022

As noted by Jeff Agrest, games on YouTube are exclusive to the service. There’s no subscription required to watch these games. You can watch for free on any internet connected device via the YouTube app, or simply by internet browser. The May 18 game will begin at 6:40 p.m. CT.

The Cubs/Diamondbacks game May 20 thus returns to Marquee Sports Network. I suspect the Jenkins statue dedication might have had something to do with that, as Marquee likely wants to put together a broadcast for the statue dedication in conjunction with the game broadcast. The May 20 game will also be carried by MLB Network outside the Cubs and Diamondbacks market territories. It’s a 1:20 p.m. CT start that day.

YouTube will be broadcasting a MLB Game of the Week for 15 weeks beginning Thursday, May 5. As of now the May 18 Cubs/Pirates game is the only game scheduled on the service, but YouTube has not announced any games past June 15, so it’s possible the Cubs could appear again later in the season.