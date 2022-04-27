Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 27

I want to apologize for not having a Minor League Wrap last night. I think it was the first time in 13 years of doing this that I missed a night. The truth of the matter is that I was sick with what I believe was a bad case of food poisoning. I’ll spare you the details, but I spent a good chunk of the evening lying on the bathroom tile in the fetal position. That’s how bad it was.

I wouldn’t say that I’m “better” today, but I’m at least ambulatory and I can keep down liquids. No lying on the bathroom floor either. I was not in any shape to watch any games the past two nights, but I do have the box scores to go by like the old days.

Nelson Maldonado and Brandon Hughes were promoted to Triple-A Iowa. Levi Jordan went down to Tennessee.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs beat the Indianapolis Indians (Pirates), 3-2.

Another good start tonight for Caleb Kilian, who gave up just one run on three hits over four innings. The only run came on a third inning home run by Ji-hwan Bae. Kilian struck out four and walked two.

Erich Uelmen blew a save with an unearned run, but he got the win in relief. Uelmen gave up one unearned run on one hit and one walk over two innings. Uelmen did not have a strikeout.

Eric Stout pitched the ninth inning and he got the save. Stout struck out the first two batters of the inning and then walked one with two outs. Then he recorded his third strikeout of the inning to end the game.

Second baseman Esteban Quiroz hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season. He was 1 for 3.

Catcher John Hicks went 1 for 3 and scored what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Brennen Davis was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. He’s batting .183 on the young season and I think we can officially say he’s struggling. But he’s struggled before and has always fixed whatever was wrong.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 6-2.

Cam Sanders turned in a good start, giving up just one run on one hit over five innings. He struck out six and walked three. He also hit one batter.

The loss went to Brandon Leibrandt, who relieved Sanders in the sixth inning and gave up two runs. His final line was two runs on four hits over two innings. Leibrandt walked two and struck out three.

Both Smokies runs came on back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the first inning. Center fielder Christopher Morel connected for his fourth and then right fielder Nelson Velazquez hit his seventh.

Morel went 2 for 4. Velazquez went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Second baseman Andy Weber went 2 for 3 with a walk.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were robbed by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 7-5.

Starter DJ Herz gave up one run on four hits over three innings. The one run came on a home run to lead off the bottom of the third. Herz struck out six and walked three.

The loss went to Didier Vargas, who relieved Herz in the fourth inning and was rocked for six runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings. Vargas struck out four, walked one and hit one batter.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango gave the Cubs an early lead with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was Pinango’s second home run of the year. Pinango went 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Right fielder Alexander Canario was 3 for 5 with an RBI.

First baseman Matt Mervis went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI single in the third inning. He did pop out with two men on to end the game, which is a bit of a bummer.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept a doubleheader from the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 5-4 and 3-1.

Tyler Schlaffer started game one and he allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits over four innings. Those three hits included a two-run home run in the top of the first. Schlaffer struck out four and walked one.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez kept the Fireflies from scoring over the final three innings and collected the win. Gonzalez gave up just one hit and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

Third baseman James Triantos is heating up, going a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBI in game one.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong stayed hot. He was 3 for 4 and scored twice.

In game two, starter Luke Little was perfect over three innings. He struck out six. That’s impressive.

Walker Powell gave up a run over his two innings of work, but he got the win. Powell gave up three hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

The save went to Jake Reindl, who retired the side in order in the seventh. He did not have a strikeout.

Triantos went 2 for 3 with a double in game two. He scored one run and drove one in. He’s raised his batting average from .111 to .283 over the past six games.