Cub Tracks’ sometimes I just sits

I find it hard to understand that Alfonso Rivas rode the pine against a righty hurler, David Ross. Granted, I have well-documented pro-Rivas bias, but even so, it’s a questionable decision given Rivas’ approach and skillset. Bear down, Alfonso. You’re not alone.

Any other #Cubs fan just get this notice?! pic.twitter.com/oj0jms29h2 — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) April 27, 2022

That and other matters are discussed below by our regulars, who variously blow smoke and cut reality checks.

Oh and there was a game Wednesday. Mark Leiter Jr., started for the Cubs and Charlie Morton for the Braves. Leiter had some trouble but had some wiggle as well. The relief pitching was up to the task until Mychal Givens gave up the tying runs in the bottom of the eighth. What happened after that, in the battle of the bullpens, when everyone was blinded by the light of the Manfred Man? Al has details in his recap, but here are some highlights:

Willy leads off with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/j0wAJ6Xec8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 28, 2022

David Ross on back-end bullpen depth, after a 6-3 extra-innings win (in which the bullpen threw 8 innings): "I think our bullpen as a whole is just shaping out really nicely. And I think it starts with David [Robertson] and Mychal [Givens] and those guys at the back end." — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 28, 2022

We are all Seiya right now. pic.twitter.com/UlSyXRkb9c — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 28, 2022

#Cubs Ian Happ during his 8-game on-base streak: .320/.433/.600, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 7 runs scored — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 27, 2022

Seiya wins a 10-pitch at-bat! pic.twitter.com/VE1KgkbuD0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 28, 2022

With his 10th inning homer in Atlanta tonight, Patrick Wisdom is 12-for-34 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last 11 games.



The Cubs won for the 2nd time in 8 games and have a chance Thursday to win a series for the first time since April 7-10.https://t.co/MFBAAFq5bV — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) April 28, 2022

Food for Thought:

