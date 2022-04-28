Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 28

I’m starting to get back to normal tonight, although I’m still rather weak and prone to naps.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs mauled Indianapolis (Pirates), 7-3.

Starter Matt Swarmer allowed three runs on four hits over 4.2 innings. Swarmer struck out seven and walked two.

The win went to Stephen Gonsalves in relief. Gonsalves pitched 2.1 innings and gave up no runs on just one hit. He did, however, hit a batter with the bases loaded to allow a runner inherited from Swarmer to score. Gonsalves struck out four and walked one.

Ben Leeper pitched the final two innings and got the save. The only baserunner Leeper allowed was a one-out walk in the ninth, but the next hitter grounded into a game-ending double play. Leeper struck out two.

Iowa scored seven runs on just six hits, thanks to eight walks and three Indianapolis errors.

First baseman John Hicks connected for a solo home run in the eighth inning. Hicks was 1 for 4. It was his first home run this year.

Catcher Tyler Payne went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI single in the second inning.

DH Nelson Maldonado made his Triple-A debut and was 0 for 3 with a walk and an RBI groundout. He also scored Iowa’s first run of the game on Payne’s single.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 10-5.

Starter Ryan Jensen continued to struggle on the young season. He surrendered three runs, two earned, on three hits over 2.1 innings. One of those hits was a solo home run to Isiah Gilliam.

Dalton Stambaugh didn’t pitch much better, but he got the win in relief. Stambaugh allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out two, naturally.

Danis Correa pitched two scoreless innings and Burl Carraway and Eury Ramos each threw one to finish out the game.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf hit a solo home run in the third inning, his fourth of the season. Strumpf was 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored.

First baseman Bryce Ball chipped in his first home run this season and it came with two on in the fourth. Ball went 2 for 5 with the three RBI. He scored twice.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 3 for 6 with three runs scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were hijacked by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 5-3.

Ryan Franklin started and took the loss. Franklin pitched the first two innings and allowed three runs on three hits. But really, he allowed three runs on one hit—a first inning three-run home run by Peyton Wilson, afterwhich Quad Cities never trailed. Franklin struck out two and walked two.

South Bend took an early lead with an RBI single by first baseman Matt Mervis in the top of the first inning, scoring Luis Verdugo. Mervis went 1 for 3 with a walk. Verdugo was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored twice.

Right fielder Alexander Canario went 2 for 4 with a double. He drove in one run and scored once.

Center fielder Edmond Americaan was 2 for 4 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost to the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 7-6. The loss snapped Myrtle Beach’s seven-game winning streak.

Richard Gallardo turned in a strong start tonight, allowing just one unearned run on five hits over five innings. Gallardo struck out five and walked two.

Chase Watkins relieved Gallardo in the sixth inning and he retired the side in that inning. But he got knocked around in the seventh and eighth innings and took the loss. The final line on Watkins was five runs on five hits over 2.1 innings. Two of those five runs were unearned. Watkins struck out five and walked no one.

Catcher Ethan Hearn got the Pelicans to within a run in the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run. It was his second home run this year and the first home run hit by any Pelican this year at TicketReturn.com Field. Hearn was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Right fielder Peter Matt went 2 for 5 with one run batted in and one run scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

This was a sloppy game as the Fireflies won despite committing eight errors. Myrtle Beach made four errors.

