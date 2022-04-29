On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Brewers series preview

This is the first visit to American Family Field for the Cubs in 2022, and hopefully they do better in Milwaukee than they did in 2021, when they went 2-7 there.

For more on the Brewers, here’s Harrison Freuck, manager of our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball.

The Brewers welcome the Cubs to American Family Field for the first time this season, and the Crew looks almost exactly the same as they did the last time these two met. In what may be the least David Stearns-like move ever, the Brewers didn’t make any roster moves until they were forced to put catcher Victor Caratini on the IL for COVID-19 on Tuesday of this week. While the Crew had a weak opening series against the Cubs, they’ve righted the ship since that time, winning series against the Orioles, Pirates and Phillies while splitting a four-game set with the Cardinals to move to the top of the division. The story of the Brewers so far has once again been the strong pitching paired with a mediocre offense. Entering Thursday night’s matchup with the Pirates, the Brewers are an incredible 12-1 this season when scoring four or more runs, with that lone loss coming on Opening Day against these same Cubs. I’d expect more of the same this time around, especially if the Brewers can figure out how to slow down rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki.

Fun fact

The Cubs won the last game they played in Milwaukee in 2021, 6-4 on September 19. Patrick Wisdom smashed a three-run homer in a five-run eighth to lead the Cubs to victory. In six games at American Family Field last year, Wisdom hit .368/.429/.737 (7-for-19) with a double and two home runs. Overall in nine games vs. Milwaukee in 2021, Wisdom hit .367/.441/.833 (11-for-30) with two doubles and four home runs.

Pitching matchups

Friday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.377 WHIP, 3.33 FIP) vs. Adrian Houser, RHP (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.304 WHIP, 3.14 FIP)

Saturday: Justin Steele, LHP (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.733 WHIP, 4.35 FIP) vs. Eric Lauer, LHP (1-0, 2.20 ERA, 1.041 WHIP, 2.60 FIP)

Sunday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (0-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.448 WHIP, 4.94 FIP) vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP (1-0, 1.75 ERA, 0.740 WHIP, 2.96 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 7:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:10 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

I like these pitching matchups much better than the series in Atlanta, and Hendricks and Stroman both had strong outings their last time out. The Brewers lost a series at home to the Cardinals earlier this month, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Cubs will take two of three.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday off, then return to Wrigley Field for a two-game series against the White Sox which begins Tuesday evening.