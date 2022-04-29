Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 4/29, 7:10 CT

Friday notes...

Since the Brewers moved to the NL in 1998, Kyle Hendricks’ 3.24 ERA is fifth-lowest among all pitchers with at least 20 starts against Milwaukee. Ahead of Hendricks on the list: Ryan Dempster (2.65), Adam Wainwright (2.69), Greg Maddux (2.80) and Jaime Garcia (2.86). More on Hendricks below. GETTING ON BASE: Ian Happ ranks fifth in the N. with a .435 on-base percentage while Seiya Suzuki is sixth (.434). Suzuki’s 1.024 OPS is fifth while his .590 slugging mark is sixth.

Ian Happ ranks fifth in the N. with a .435 on-base percentage while Seiya Suzuki is sixth (.434). Suzuki’s 1.024 OPS is fifth while his .590 slugging mark is sixth. YOU MIGHT NOT BELIEVE THIS ONE: Cubs batters have posted a .281 BA (47-for-167) with an .830 OPS with RISP. That .281 BA ranks fourth in the majors behind the Giants (.303), Dodgers (.297) and Phillies (.287).

Cubs batters have posted a .281 BA (47-for-167) with an .830 OPS with RISP. That .281 BA ranks fourth in the majors behind the Giants (.303), Dodgers (.297) and Phillies (.287). APRIL vs. APRIL: In April 2021, the Cubs had a slash line of .216/.309/.388 and a team ERA of 4.89 in 26 games (11-15). So far in April 2022 (19 games, 8-11): .260/.344/.403, team ERA 4.01. Despite having a higher SLG this year, the 2022 Cubs have hit only 15 home runs in 19 games, compared to 32 in 26 games in April 2021.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

I’ll just leave this here.

Cubs record, 2022, with Rafael Ortega leading off: 4-8

Cubs record, 2022, with anyone else leading off: 4-3

I rest my case.

Brewers lineup:

Also of interest:

Umpires for #Cubs (8-11) at #Brewers (13-7):

Jerry Layne, Hunter Wendelstedt, Chad Whitson, Edwin Moscoso (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:10 pm

Venue: American Family Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) April 29, 2022

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Adrian Houser, RHP

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brewers, 2022: 1.69 ERA, 1.500 WHIP

Kyle Hendricks vs. all other teams, 2022: 4.80 ERA, 1.333 WHIP

Of course, I’m just having fun with small sample sizes, but Kyle did seem to right the ship in his last start, seven shutout innings vs. the Pirates. Also, he’s allowed just one home run this year in 20⅓ innings.

Current Brewers are hitting .242 (55-for-227) against Kyle. That’s a large enough sample to make some judgments from, and so are his numbers against some of the Brewers: Lorenzo Cain, .172 (5-for-29), Keston Hiura (.176, 3-for-17) and Omar Narvaez (0-for-13). To be fair I should probably include Kolten Wong (.354, 17-for-48).

Adrian Houser has made three starts this year and all of them have been relatively good. He’s got a fairly high walk rate and low strikeout rate and that might play into the Cubs’ strengths. Current Cubs are a small sample size 15-for-45 (.333) against him with two home runs (Ian Happ, Jason Heyward), six walks and nine strikeouts.

Discuss amongst yourselves.