Outside The Confines: We made it to Friday!

Friends, it has been quite a week filled with baseball drama, revealing letters, donnybrooks, and unexpected standings. As we get closer to completing the first month of baseball it feels like one constant has remained: This game will always keep you on your toes.
So as we head into the weekend let's do a quick round-up of some non-Yankees letter baseball stories.
- David Laurila spotlights Alek Manoah, who is having the best time ever playing baseball.
- Michael Clair could use your help picking the best baseball movie ever.
- David Schoenfield tries to navigate the difference between early-season hot starts and actual MVP candidates.
- That pre-tacked baseball can’t come soon enough for Ken Rosenthal. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- What zone is this, exactly.
Juuuusssst a bit outside pic.twitter.com/YYYoF1Kf2X— MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 28, 2022
- Ben Clemens looks at the decline of the first-pitch fastball.
- Zack Meisel has the moving story of one baseball family and how they are coping with their grief. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Yadier Molina gets a standing ovation for stealing second. Story by John Denton.
- In “Why isn’t this a thing already?” news: minor league players would like to be paid for spring training. Story by Joon Lee.
- This is my idea of a fitness routine.
Rockies Physical Performance Coach Mike Jasperson has apparently eaten 24 cheesesteaks over the course of one series in Philly pic.twitter.com/qTwtSt1nVU— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 28, 2022
- Jay Jaffe looks at something unexpected that Mike Trout might be getting better at.
- After that big dust-up between the Mets and the Cardinals, MLB has handed down their punishments, shares Madison Williams.
- Tom Verducci, however, used it as an opportunity to point out that the Mets shouldn’t be surprised they’re getting hit by a lot of pitches.
- They might be slumping now, but here are 7 players we probably don’t need to worry about for the whole season.
- It’ll be a long time before we see someone break into the 3,000 hit club again, leading Jayson Stark to wonder how much longer milestones will play a big part in baseball magic. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Well this is delightful, even if it is for Grape-Nuts Flakes.
Classic 1950's Post Grape-Nuts Flakes commercial starring legendary Milwaukee #Braves pitcher Warren Spahn! #MLB #Baseball pic.twitter.com/va36sxdLh8— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 28, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
