Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 29

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were tamed by the Indianapolis Indians (Pirates), 8-1.

Matt Dermody started and took the loss. Dermody allowed two runs on six hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out three and walked two. He also hit one batter.

Kevin McCarthy got battered for four runs on the one inning he threw.

The I-Cubs scored a run in garbage time in the bottom of the ninth. Second baseman Esteban Quiroz singled home center fielder Brennen Davis.

Quiroz went 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. Davis went 1 for 4.

Catcher P.J. Higgins went 2 for 4 with a double.

Shortstop Dixon Machado had three hits, going 3 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were positively identified by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 9-8 in ten innings.

Riley Thompson continued his strong start to the season by not allowing a run over the first three innings. Thompson surrendered two hits and one walk while striking out three. Thompson has a 2.25 ERA over four starts and 12 innings, which is nice for a guy who hadn’t pitched since 2019.

Peyton Remy had a rough night, giving up six runs, three earned, on four hits over 1.2 innings of relief of Thompson.

After being down 6-2 after five innings, the Smokies fought back and took the lead in the top of the ninth. But reliever Bryan Hudson allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras and after the Smokies failed to score in the top of the tenth, Hudson got the loss after allowing the automatic runner to score on a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning.

Hudson’s final line was two runs, one earned, on two hits over 1+ innings. Hudson walked two and struck out two.

DH Bryce Ball gave the Smokies an early 2-0 lead on a two-run home run in the top of the first. It was Ball’s second homer on the year. Ball was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf was 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the sixth. He also scored later that inning.

Second baseman Levi Jordan went 2 for 4 with a walk. He had a two-run single in the sixth inning and he scored once.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were burglarized by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 4-3.

Daniel Palencia pitched the first 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out four. He also hit a batter.

Manuel Espinoza got the loss in relief, although he only surrendered one run on one hit over 3.2 innings. Espinoza walked one and struck out four.

Nicholas Padilla struck out the side swinging and in order in the bottom of the eighth.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz hit a solo home run in the third inning, his third of the year. Pertuz was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu went 1 for 2 with two walks and one run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put out the Columbia Fireflies (Royals) 8-1.

Starter Porter Hodge was strong over five scoreless innings and got the win. Hodge allowed just two hits. He walked three and struck out six.

Luis A. Rodriguez tossed three scoreless innings of relief as well before Johzan Oquendo gave up a run in the top of the ninth.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his third home run of the year in the fourth inning when he lined one over the right field fence. Catcher Ethan Hearn was on second base when Crown-Armstrong homered. Crow Armstrong was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Hearn was 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly.

DH Juan Mora went 3 for 5 with a double and one run scored.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 with a steal. He also singled home Crow-Armstrong in the third inning.

Second baseman Yeison Santana went 2 for 4. He scored one run and drove in one.

The Pelicans are now 13-6 on the young season.

Highlights: