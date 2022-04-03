Cubs vs. Guardians at Goodyear preview, Sunday 4/3, 8:05 CT

This is the last of three night games the Cubs will play this spring. The Cubs’ next night game after today is Friday, April 14 vs. the Rockies at Colorado.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega CF, Frazier LF, Gomes C, Wisdom 3B, Rivas 1B, Hermosillo RF, Vargas SS, Canario DH, Howard 2B

Guardians lineup:

Straw CF, Rosario SS, Ramírez 3B, Reyes DH, Bradley 1B, Chang 2B, Kwan RF, Clement LF, Lavastida C

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Also scheduled: Robert Gsellman, Stephen Gonsalves and Jonathan Holder.

Cal Quantrill will start for the Guardians. Also scheduled: Emmanuel Clase, Tobias Myers and Enyel De Los Santos.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Guardians site Covering The Corner.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 8 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

