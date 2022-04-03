Cub Tracks’ technical difficulty

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Scroll down for the links or linger for the commentary and tweetstorm.

The Cubs started out as a tragedy in three acts (Schwindel, Villar, and Heyward had misadventures) despite the competent pitching of Mark Leiter, Jr, of whom Rick Sutcliffe said (and I agree) he could possibly spend time in the Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation at some point this season, and certainly the next. He certainly has the stuff and the pedigree.

Those three errors only resulted in two runs. If you didn’t see the game, Al has details in his recap. The Cubs had no answer for Patrick Sandoval. Ildemaro Vargas had the only hit. He’s got a snowball’s chance of making the roster as a backup and honestly I’d rather have him than Andrelton Simmons.

Nico Hoerner played some short.

Seiya Suzuki revved things up a little and tied the contest. The Cubs ended up winning.

I confess that I like the booth of Boog and Sutcliffe. Not better than Boog and JD, but I like it fine. Both sets of broadcasters come out as laconic when they have two-person situations and I like a lot of air in my broadcast. They also don’t holler a lot, which I enjoy. I supply my own hollering generally — yelling at the TV is one of my longest-practiced hobbies. I also collect dust.

The Cubs look to be providing a certain floor to the team, with the chance of maybe going up a couple of stories, but not so much down. The problem is that it’s a garden apartment plan. Not the basement, not the first floor, but a quaint little corner —- which was cool I guess when Wrigleyville was a piquant little neighborhood where you could drive in way early, park for five bucks, get nuts on Clark, step across to the diner and get a Greek skirt steak brunch, quaff a couple of cold ones before the game at a variety of homey gin mills, and have time to cop a choice bleacher seat.

Expectations are different here, now.

• Madrigal: ABs in Minors game Sun. Feels better after tightness in R. glute/back Fri.

• Miley (L. elbow) downplayed setback. Said he could probably push through, but doesn't make sense this early.

• Simmons said soreness 1st flared in winter. Throwing again today. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 2, 2022

With minor-league season starting next week, some #Cubs prospect assignments:



AZ Complex League: SS Cristian Hernández

Low-A Myrtle Beach: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, IF James Triantos

High-A South Bend: LHP Jordan Wicks, OF Owen Caissie, SS Ed Howard, RHP Kohl Franklin, LHP DJ Herz — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 2, 2022

Iowa manager Marty Pevey told me that Caleb Kilian will likely make his Triple-A debut starting on Saturday or Sunday. That's tentative, though.



"He's got plus stuff across the board." — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 3, 2022

It’s the bow to Willie Harris for me. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/3kwsldfKJp — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 2, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Alex Grammas, Koji Uehara, Bobby Hill, Jason Kipnis.

Food for Thought:

