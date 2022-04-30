Cub Tracks in the humdrum

Welcome to your weekend, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

CT of course is a depot for the Alfonso Rivas train. That train shouldn’t have a stop in Des Moines. Data-heads will disagree, but I have a Sam Clemens-like disregard for statistical projections. Not that .292/.396/.814 (MiLB) over 887 at-bats is all that bad — I’d like a good long look at him, please, Cubs powers-that-be.

Hey, at least Rivas was in the lineup for Friday’s game. He hit, too. But the Kyle Hendricks tribute band was out there again and it just isn’t the same experience. This play didn’t help.

Tough sequence for Hendricks in 2nd.



With two outs, Hoerner hustled up middle on Cain chopper. Gloved grounder, lost grip on transfer, run scores on infield single.



Two pitches later, Peterson sends an up-and-in 4-seamer out to RF, barely. xBA of .250 on ball just over wall. pic.twitter.com/tOcepvJMpF — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 30, 2022

Things sort of went downhill from there. Yikes. I guess the Mark Leiter Jr. starter experience is over for now, judging by his relief appearance. I’ll be happy to let Al tell you about that game. Seeya tomorrow.

I also asked #Cubs Willson Contreras about what made him emotional in the moment. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/ho5XVopFg3 — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 29, 2022

