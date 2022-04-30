Cubs roster move: Locke St. John recalled from Iowa, Mark Leiter Jr. optioned

Left-handed pitcher Locke St. John, who was signed to a minor-league deal by the Cubs just before the lockout began, November 28, 2021, has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa Saturday before the game with the Brewers. To make room on the active roster, the Cubs optioned right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. to Iowa.

St. John last appeared in the major leagues with the Angels in 2019. He made seven relief appearances that year for them and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.650 WHIP in 6⅔ innings. He’s made five relief appearances for Iowa this year, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.857 WHIP, with eight strikeouts in seven innings. He also made three scoreless appearances for the Cubs in Spring Training this year.

Leiter made four appearances (three starts) for the Cubs this year and posted a 7.84 ERA and 1.742 WHIP. The Cubs, with two off days next week, shouldn’t need a fifth starter until May 10, so they could go with four starters for the time being.

St. John will wear uniform number 45 and is available for tonight’s 6:10 p.m. CT game. And if the baseball gig doesn’t work out, “Locke St. John” would be a fine name for a James Bond villain.