Chicago Cubs MInor League Wrap: April 30

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to the Indianapolis Indians (Reds), 4-3.

Starter Robert Gsellman did not allow a hit over 2.1 innings, but he did give up a run on an inherited runner that scored after he left. Gsellman did walk three batters and struck out four.

Conner Menez gave up that inherited runner, but was strong otherwise as he allowed just one run on three hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out a whopping eight and walked just one.

Eric Stout blew the save and got the loss when he allowed two solo home runs in the top of the ninth inning. Stout’s final line was two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out three and did not walk anyone.

Iowa scored all three runs in the fifth inning. Greg Deichmann had an RBI single, Brennen Davis had a sac fly and P.J. Higgins gave Iowa the lead with another RBI signle.

Deichmann was 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored. Davis was 1 for 4. Higgins went 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were spotted by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 3-2.

Starter Javier Assad allowed two runs on seven hits in four innings. Assad struck out four and did not walk anyone, but he did hit one batter.

Brandon Leibrandt only gave up one hit over three innings of relief, but it was a solo home run to T.J. Hopkins and thus, he got the loss. Leibrandt struck out three and walked just one.

Both Tennessee runs came on a third-inning home run by right fielder Nelson Velazquez. It was his eighth home run already this year. Velazquez was 1 for 4.

Center fielder Christopher Morel was 3 for 4 and scored on Velazquez’s home run.

Left fielder and leadoff hitter Darius Hill had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 5 game.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs brought the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) to justice, 7-2.

Chris Clarke retired the first 12 River Bandits before giving up a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Clarke got his second win after giving up just the one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked no one.

South Bend had three solo home runs in this game and the first two came back-to-back in the seventh inning. Right fielder Alexander Canario made it 5-2 with a solo home run and then first baseman Matt Mervis made it 6-2.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu tacked on the final run of the game with a home run in the top of the ninth.

Canario was 3 for 5 with the homer and he scored twice tonight.

Mervis went 2 for 4 with an RBI double, the home run and was hit by a pitch. He scored twice and drove home two.

Nwogu was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Shortstop Ed Howard had a breakout game, including a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Howard went 3 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Here’s Canario’s home run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans captured the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 9-1.

Luis Devers got his first win of the season with five scoreless innings tonight. Devers allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. broke a scoreless tie in the second inning with a solo home run, his first of the season. He just missed another home run with an opposite field double in the fourth. Murray went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored three runs.

One of those runs came on a double by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5.

Second baseman Juan Mora went 2 for 3 with a triple. He scored one run and had one run batted in.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. He scored twice.

