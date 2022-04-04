Cubs vs. White Sox at Mesa preview, Monday 4/4, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega DH, Madrigal 2B, Contreras C, Happ LF, Schwindel 1B, Suzuki RF, Heyward CF, Villar 3B, Hoerner SS

White Sox lineup:

Anderson SS, Robert CF, Abreu 1B, Engel DH, Jiménez LF, Moncada 3B, Pollock RF, Harrison 2B, Ciuffo C

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs — again. He’s made quite a few appearances already, with Wade Miley out the staff is likely trying to get him ramped up quickly.

Vince Velasquez will start for the White Sox.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score. Marquee’s coverage will be carried by ESPN+ outside the Cubs/White Sox market territory (subscription required).

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with White Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.