Cubs 7, Guardians 3: Tuning up

The Cubs defeated the Guardians 7-3 Sunday night in a Cactus League game, but you’re probably more interested in seeing what happened at Sloan Park Sunday afternoon, when Justin Steele faced Marcus Stroman in a sim game, with other Cubs players providing the opposition.

Here are some highlights, which include Steele getting hit in the butt by Seiya Suzuki:

Highlights from today’s sim game at Sloan Park. pic.twitter.com/lyO8QSbTSI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 3, 2022

Steele’s okay, so that’s good. Here’s Suzuki facing Stroman:

Marcus Stroman ends an 85-pitch outing with a 9-pitch battle with Seiya Suzuki. Down 0-2, worked count full, finally goes down swinging. pic.twitter.com/QLmpBwzB5h — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 3, 2022

Now, on to Sunday night’s events in Goodyear.

Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer did a simulcast on 670 The Score and Marquee Sports Network. A couple of times, both men called the Guardians by their former nickname, which I suspect will happen quite a bit at least early this season. It’ll take some time to get used to.

Jesse Chavez threw a pretty good first two innings, including a nice pickoff of Bobby Bradley. He did get in trouble in the second inning after an error by Alfonso Rivas, but eventually got out of a bases-loaded jam. I was surprised he came out for the third, but as was noted on the broadcast, this was probably to make him available for an extended relief outing this weekend against the Brewers. Overall he threw 57 pitches and allowed four hits, all singles, and a walk, with three strikeouts. This spring Chavez has a 1.80 ERA and 1.200 WHIP in 10 innings. This could be one of Jed Hoyer’s best under the radar signings.

Here’s the last out of all three of Chavez’ innings [VIDEO].

The Cubs took the lead in the third. Clint Frazier, who has had a solid spring, singled and stole second. Yan Gomes doubled him in [VIDEO].

Frazier has talent. Injuries have ruined his career to date. He looks 100 percent healthy. I look for him to have a breakout season. Meanwhile, Gomes had another double later in the game and was 3-for-3 overall. There’s no doubt he’s the best Cubs backup catcher in quite some time.

Patrick Wisdom followed with an RBI double of his own [VIDEO].

Robert Gsellman, whose first two spring outings were, uh, less than optimal, threw three strong innings. He’ll probably start the year at Iowa, if he sticks in the organization. He’s on a minor league deal.

The late innings belonged to the minor leaguers, and Alexander Canario showed some power with this three-run homer [VIDEO].

It’ll be 10 days before the Cubs play another night game, Thursday, April 14 against the Rockies at Denver. Pretty sure it’ll be colder then than it was Sunday night at Goodyear (83 degrees at game time).

The Cubs will have a quick turnaround to an afternoon game with the White Sox at Sloan Park this afternoon, the final Sloan Park game of the 2022 Cactus League season. Drew Smyly, who’s been impressive this spring and likely starts the year in the rotation, will start for the Cubs and Vince Velasquez gets the call for the White Sox. Game time is 3:05 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.