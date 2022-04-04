Baseball history unpacked, April 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include a bit of world history, for added perspective.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Joe Brown, Pete Kilduff, Willie Ramsdell, Eddie Watt, Cameron Maybin. Also notable: Tris Speaker HOF, Gil Hodges HOF.

Today in world history:

581 - Francis Drake knighted by Queen Elizabeth I aboard Golden Hind at Deptford.

- Francis Drake knighted by Queen Elizabeth I aboard Golden Hind at Deptford. 1841 - Vice President John Tyler becomes the 10th President of the United States after the death of President William Henry Harrison.

- Vice President John Tyler becomes the 10th President of the United States after the death of President William Henry Harrison. 1917 - US Senate agrees (82-6) to participate in WWI.

- US Senate agrees (82-6) to participate in WWI. 1949 - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty signed in Washington, D.C.

- North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) treaty signed in Washington, D.C. 1968 - US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. Riots break out in over 100 cities in the United States.

- US civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. Riots break out in over 100 cities in the United States. 1975 - Microsoft is founded as a partnership between Bill Gates and Paul Allen to develop and sell BASIC interpreters for the Altair 8800.

Common sources:

And thanks to JohnW53 and our other reader for additional wisdom.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!