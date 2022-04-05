Cub Tracks’ tomorrow never knows

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Scroll down for the links or linger for the commentary and tweetstorm.

The Cubs think they have some lightning in a bottle. Older players broke out last year when given opportunity, and the Cubs have a few somewhat younger would-be stars on hand. A few of them were in evidence against the White Sox. Rafael Ortega had a good game, and Seiya Suzuki looks like the real deal. Even Jason Heyward seems to have caught the lightning bug.

Hoerner and Madrigal set a nice table.

Let’s hope for a blue home plate special Thursday at the Friendly Confines. Some of the players discovered the spread early. Willson Contreras went out to launch. Ian Happ had the mashed. Nick Madrigal had his with tater with flair. Good gravy!

That patented @NickMadrigal_3 flare into center they've been telling us about. pic.twitter.com/7uHmEdJIzT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2022

You know it would be a Surprise (AZ) if veterans were to show up at today’s game, with the for-real games coming right up. So that was the dress rehearsal, and I have to say, the Cubs have exceeded my expectations so far. Seems like the writers agree — they’re saying nice things at the moment.

Doubtless we all have reservations, or we wouldn’t be here. But sure, I’ll look at the menu.

I had kinda thought Vargas would make the 28 with Simmons out (he’s not expected to miss much time though). But this clears a spot for Rivas, maybe. The Cubs have a little bit of a liquid look to them — hopefully things will solidify. Only time will tell. As always, we await developments.

Cubs will start Justin Steele in Game 2 Friday against the Brewers. Marcus Stroman will throw in Game 3 at Wrigley Field. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) April 4, 2022

Ready to be back at The Federal Landmark. #Soon ⚾️⏰ pic.twitter.com/CeoHrw3e9f — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) April 4, 2022

"I couldn't do this without the family. It's a blessing to have so much support."



Meet the support system behind Frank Schwindel's major league journey.



Watch the full feature now: https://t.co/r2sncA1Vpc pic.twitter.com/mYadXyZewz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2022

