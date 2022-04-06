Baseball history unpacked, April 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Rudy Schwenck, Don Elston, Phil Regan, Thomas Diamond. Also notable: Joe Williams HOF, Mickey Cochrane HOF, Ernie Lombardi HOF, Bert Blyleven HOF.

Today in world history:

- Teflon invented by Roy J. Plunkett. 1974 - 200,000 attend rock concert “California Jam” at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California; line-up includes Earth, Wind & Fire; Black Sabbath; Deep Purple; and Emerson, Lake & Palmer (this was simulcast on WDAI 94.7 FM. I know because I was listening and watching.)

