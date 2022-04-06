 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the day before baseball

Get some rest tonight, friends, baseball is coming!

By Ashley MacLennan
‘Twas the day before baseball,
And all through the league
Not a pitcher was sleeping,
‘Til they found their long sleeves.

The helmets were hung,
In the dugout with care
Knowing the players
Soon would be there.

The fans were all checking
The mobile phone queues
In hopes of a deal
In section 22.

And Sara in her jersey,
Al and Duane in their caps
Ash, Tim, and Josh rising
From our long offseason naps...

Merry Opening Day Eve to all!

On to today’s links!

  • Not a great sign when you run out of pitchers BEFORE the season starts.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

