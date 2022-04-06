Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the day before baseball

‘Twas the day before baseball,

And all through the league

Not a pitcher was sleeping,

‘Til they found their long sleeves.

The helmets were hung,

In the dugout with care

Knowing the players

Soon would be there.

The fans were all checking

The mobile phone queues

In hopes of a deal

In section 22.

And Sara in her jersey,

Al and Duane in their caps

Ash, Tim, and Josh rising

From our long offseason naps...

Merry Opening Day Eve to all!

On to today’s links!

Not a great sign when you run out of pitchers BEFORE the season starts.

After discussions between the Tigers and Orioles, the two teams have decided to cancel tomorrow’s scheduled Spring Training game in Lakeland due to lack of available pitching as each team finishes spring camp. pic.twitter.com/dq2Wc2938Y — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 5, 2022

I’m too short to see over the cage. The players suggested I get a step stool. Josh Swales brought me a squatty potty. We have gentlemen on this team. @VisaliaRawhide @MiLB @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/3j3j9JLXbu — jillgearin (@jillgearin) April 6, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.