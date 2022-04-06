Wrigley Field construction update: April 5

The photo at the top of this post is from the Wrigleyville Sports webcam, taken at about 8 a.m. CT today, April 6, a day before the Cubs open the 2022 baseball season against the Brewers at Wrigley Field, weather permitting. As you can see, it’s raining in Chicago this morning.

Mike Bojanowski went by the ballpark Tuesday afternoon and took the following photos. His comments follow.

Photos 1-3: The southeast corner of the ballpark as it appeared Tuesday. Some of the chain link fencing has been taken down. Some of the ironwork immediately along Sheffield is coming down. An educated guess is that this will become the entry gate at least until the new building is completed, perhaps even the permanent new gate. Photo 4: Some of the foundation concrete has been poured. Photos 5-7: This happened sometime over the offseason, the pavers have been cleaned up and repositioned. The pavers that were located at the present construction site (e.g. Ernie Banks) are now along the outfield walls, and there are several new additions as well, the dates on the pavers tell that story. Photo 8: “Schwisdom” doesn’t quite have the ring of “Bryzzo.” Not yet, anyway.

We’ll have further updates as the spring and summer continue.