The Cubs will be featured on one 2022 game on NBC’s Peacock channel

Major League Baseball signed a deal with NBC’s Peacock streaming channel this year. The deal will bring about $30 million into MLB’s coffers.

Wednesday, the channel announced its 18-game Sunday schedule for 2022, which will include the Cubs at the Philadelphia Phillies on July 24.

The channel also announced this, which could affect some game schedules:

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.

Peacock games will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 CT, 9:30 MT, 8:30 PT) from May 8 through June 12, and then at noon ET (11 CT, 10 MT, 9 PT) for the rest of the year.

This means that teams in the Eastern time zone who usually start Sunday games at 12 noon or 1 p.m. can’t do so going forward, as the deal gives exclusivity to Peacock as noted above until 1:30 p.m. ET.

There are three Sunday Cubs games against Eastern time zone teams that have already been scheduled to start in that half-hour, 12:35 or 12:40 p.m. CT., June 12 at Yankees, August 14 at Reds, September 25 at Pirates. The June 24 game at Philadelphia, currently listed as a 12:35 p.m. CT start, will move to 11 a.m. CT (noon ET).

Here is Peacock’s full 2022 schedule. The first of these games, the White Sox at Red Sox in Boston May 18, will be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network. After that you’ll need a subscription to Peacock. If you are a Comcast/Xfinity subscriber, Peacock comes with your subscription.