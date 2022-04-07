Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Apr 7, 2022, 2:50pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Brewers Thursday 4/7 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Rangers 11, Cubs 5: The most meaningless of games Iowa Cubs Wrap: Opening Day! Reflections on the cusp of the Cubs’ 2022 season BCB After Dark: Top of the Central Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the day before baseball Baseball history unpacked, April 6 Loading comments...
Loading comments...