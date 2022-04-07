Filed under: Stream Chicago Cubs game threads Cubs vs. Brewers Thursday 4/7 game threads Thursday’s game threads are all right here. Contributors: Al Yellon / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cubs vs. Brewers Thursday 4/7 game threads Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 3 Total Updates Since Apr 7, 2022, 11:30am CDT Follow this stream April 7 Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new / new April 7 First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new / new April 7 Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Thursday 4/7, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new It’s Opening Day! / new