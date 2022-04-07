Chicago Cubs announce 28-man Opening Day roster

The Chicago Cubs today announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. In order to get down to the expanded roster size of 28, the Cubs placed three players in the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4. Those three players are right-handed pitcher Alec Mills (lower back strain), left-handed pitcher Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) and shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation).

The 28 players on the Opening Day roster are:

PITCHERS:

0-Marcus Stroman, RHP

11-Drew Smyly, LHP

21-Ethan Roberts, RHP

28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP

35-Justin Steele, LHP

37-David Robertson, RHP

43-Jesse Chavez, RHP

49-Daniel Norris, LHP

50-Rowan Wick, RHP

57-Scott Effross, RHP

58-Chris Martin, RHP

59-Michael Rucker, RHP

60-Mychal Givens, RHP

71-Keegan Thompson, RHP

CATCHERS:

7-Yan Gomes

40-Willson Contreras

INFIELDERS:

1-Nick Madrigal

2-Nico Hoerner

16-Patrick Wisdom

18-Frank Schwindel

24-Jonathan Villar

67-Alfonso Rivas

OUTFIELDERS:

8-Ian Happ

22-Jason Heyward

27-Seiya Suzuki

32-Michael Hermosillo

66-Rafael Ortega

77-Clint Frazier

The rosters were expanded to 28 players for the first few weeks of the season this year to accommodate the shorter Spring Training this year, due to the late end of the lockout.

Other players who were previously announced to be on the 60-day injured list are right-handed pitchers Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay, left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck and infielder David Bote.

The Cubs have 14 players and 14 position players to start the 2022 campaign.

Now that the final big of business has been taken care of for the offseason, there’s little left to say except: PLAY BALL!