Chicago Cubs announce 28-man Opening Day roster

The Chicago Cubs today announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. In order to get down to the expanded roster size of 28, the Cubs placed three players in the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 4. Those three players are right-handed pitcher Alec Mills (lower back strain), left-handed pitcher Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) and shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder inflammation).
The 28 players on the Opening Day roster are:
PITCHERS:
0-Marcus Stroman, RHP
11-Drew Smyly, LHP
21-Ethan Roberts, RHP
28-Kyle Hendricks, RHP
35-Justin Steele, LHP
37-David Robertson, RHP
43-Jesse Chavez, RHP
49-Daniel Norris, LHP
50-Rowan Wick, RHP
57-Scott Effross, RHP
58-Chris Martin, RHP
59-Michael Rucker, RHP
60-Mychal Givens, RHP
71-Keegan Thompson, RHP
CATCHERS:
7-Yan Gomes
40-Willson Contreras
INFIELDERS:
1-Nick Madrigal
2-Nico Hoerner
16-Patrick Wisdom
18-Frank Schwindel
24-Jonathan Villar
67-Alfonso Rivas
OUTFIELDERS:
8-Ian Happ
22-Jason Heyward
27-Seiya Suzuki
32-Michael Hermosillo
66-Rafael Ortega
77-Clint Frazier
The rosters were expanded to 28 players for the first few weeks of the season this year to accommodate the shorter Spring Training this year, due to the late end of the lockout.
Other players who were previously announced to be on the 60-day injured list are right-handed pitchers Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay, left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck and infielder David Bote.
The Cubs have 14 players and 14 position players to start the 2022 campaign.
Now that the final big of business has been taken care of for the offseason, there’s little left to say except: PLAY BALL!
