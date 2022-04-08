Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Friday 4/8, 1:20 CT

Once again, you will need this today:

To build on this, yesterday’s Nico home run was..



- the farthest he’s ever hit a big league slider (374 feet)



- the first time in MLB he’s hit a RHP slider more than 300 feet



Still just 24, worth reiterating the home run was just Nico’s 380th big league plate appearance. — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) April 8, 2022

After Thursday's win, the Cubs have an 80-65-2 all-time Opening Day record. They are 49-40 when opening the season on the road and 31-25-2 when opening at home (includes the 2000 opener in Japan). And, after Thursday's win, the Cubs are 24-24-1 in season openers played at Wrigley Field. OF HISTORICAL NOTE: The first designated hitter in Wrigley Field history with fans in attendance was Rafael Ortega, who walked. (The first Wrigley DH, with no fans in attendance, was Ryan Braun on July 24, 2020.)

BREWERS NOTE:

.@TheCUTCH22 went 2-for-5 with a run and a double in his #Brewers debut yesterday.



He is now batting .320 (103-for-322) with 13 HR and 52 RBI in 85 career games at Wrigley Field (.420 OBP/.522 SLG).



McCutchen owns the highest AVG of any active player at this venue (min. 320ab). — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) April 8, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Justin Steele has a chance to become the first regular rotation starter developed in the Cubs system since Jeff Samardzija.

I think he’s got a good chance to do that. He showed flashes of brilliance last summer after he got that regular rotation spot. He made nine starts from August 10 through season’s end. Though his overall ERA in that span was 4.95, at least three of the starts were excellent.

In two starts vs. the Brewers last year, he allowed five runs in nine innings, with five walks and five strikeouts, and four home runs allowed. That obviously isn’t good. We’ll hope for better things in 2022.

Like his teammate Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff dominated the Cubs last year: 0.64 ERA and 0.750 WHIP in five starts covering 28 innings. He faced 106 Cubs hitters and struck out 33 of them.

Don’t know what else to say except I’m hoping that this year’s Cubs do better, and that he’s not quite as good as he was in 2021.

