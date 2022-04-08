 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside the Confines: We have baseball!

We had lots of action on Opening Day, but Ronald Acuña made waves with his comments about Freddie Freeman. Lots of predictions for the upcoming season and a remembrance of those we lost.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I’ve been in a good mood since Opening Day started. It’s amazing that baseball is better than any antidepressant.

Also, I’m giving a big thumbs up to umpires announcing the replay decisions on the field. It’s amazing that it took MLB this long to do it.

And tomorrow is going to be a better day than today, Buster.

