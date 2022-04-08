Cubs, Brewers postponed; makeup date May 30

The weather for the Cubs’ opener Thursday against the Brewers was chilly, but tolerable, and only a few sprinkles fell.

Friday, it’s much colder — only in the upper 30s — and rain mixed with snow is expected Friday afternoon.

Thus, the Cubs/Brewers game scheduled for this afternoon is postponed. They’ll make it up Monday, May 30, at 6:40 p.m. CT as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been shifted to start at 12:05 p.m. CT from 1:20 p.m. CT. Gates for the second game are expected to open approximately 90 minutes before the night game begins.

The Cubs remind you that separate tickets are required for each game and that everyone must exit the ballpark after the completion of the first game. Your ticket in the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the makeup game information, so no ticket exchange is necessary.

Enjoy your quiet, warm afternoon indoors! I’m sure the Cubs will.

The Cubs’ rotation has simply been shifted a day; Justin Steele, who was to start Friday, will go on Saturday, and Marcus Stroman, originally scheduled for Saturday, will start Sunday.