Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 4/9, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Apr 9, 2022, 2:50pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 4/9, 1:20 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Brewers Saturday 4/9 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 4/9, 1:20 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Saturday 4/9, 1:20 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: Opening Night! Cub Tracks’ still undefeated RSNs are messing with scoreboxes again Cubs, Brewers postponed; makeup date May 30 Get to know the Tennessee Smokies Cubs 5, Brewers 4: Undefeated! Loading comments...
Loading comments...