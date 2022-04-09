Cub Tracks’ still undefeated

Welcome to your weekend, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Scroll down for the links or linger for the potentially inappropriate commentary and the inevitable tweetstorm.

Friday’s game was postponed due to weather conditions, I read on my patio, where it was 90° F at 10 a.m.

Today’s #Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The makeup game is scheduled for Monday, May 30, at 6:40 p.m. CDT, as the second game of a split doubleheader. The originally scheduled game that day has been shifted to start at 12:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/MnEssS2IGg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2022

“This is why we live here,” I said to the cats as I wheeled the smaller tv back inside and cranked up the stereo, ready to commence the day’s baseball-reading-and-writing. “But we do miss that place.”

Wrigley Field is an A+ setting to start the season. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/aznt9jd2i2 — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2022

“Meow,” said the big orange guy., and went to doze in the shade while I labored. The others went back inside while I made sure I had enough ice. Life is sweeter when your team wins.

cubs prospect CD pelham is out here humiliating hitters pic.twitter.com/RxCU4iqQ00 — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) April 8, 2022

Here’s Nico Hoerner, on what he learned from watching Javier Báez’s defensive creativity at shortstop… pic.twitter.com/rIlrFKA0Ni — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 8, 2022

Full house of #Cubs Hall of Famers as Lee Smith delivers the ceremonial first pitch with Fergie Jenkins, Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg and Andre Dawson on opening day. https://t.co/e458erpjYn pic.twitter.com/P091CIHVOT — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) April 7, 2022

Food for Thought:

