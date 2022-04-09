Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 9

Let’s just go straight to the games. If you don’t know what this is, then check out my introduction yesterday.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs skinned the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 4-3.

Caleb Kilian made his season debut and he looked almost as good as he did last fall in the Arizona Fall League title game. Kilian only threw 2.2 innings, but he struck out six and allowed just two hits and no runs. Kilian walked one. He threw 53 pitches, 33 of which were strikes.

Erich Uelmen was also impressive with two innings of scoreless relief. Uelmen allowed two hits, but he struck out six and did not walk anyone.

Manuel Rodriguez pitched the eighth inning and coughed up the lead after a double, a wild pitch and an RBI single. But he got the win when Iowa scored twice in the top of the ninth. Rodriguez’s final line was one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked no one.

Anueris Rosario came on to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth. He gave up a solo home run to Nick Podkul, the first batter he faced, but then he got the next three batters in order for the save. Rosario struck out one.

DH Trent Giambrone broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth. Giambrone was 1 for 4.

Center fielder Brennen Davis got off to a rough start to the season, going 0 for 11. But in his second trip to the plate this afternoon in the fourth inning, Davis connected for a solo home run. Davis was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Iowa’s first run came on a second inning home run by first baseman Jared Young. Young went 1 for 4 and scored twice.

Here’s Davis’ home run.

Brennen bombs are back! @BrennenDavis__ goes deep for his first hit in 2022. pic.twitter.com/qqwu2fgXJ1 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 9, 2022

And here’s Young’s opposite field blast.

Jared Young puts the good guys up 1-0 early in game five against Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/VG6Wr8dIQe — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 9, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blew smoke in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 3-0.

Four Smokies pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Starter Ryan Jensen gave up a single to lead off the second inning and that was the last hit the Lookouts got. Jensen went four innings. He struck out four and walked two.

The win went to Brandon Leibrandt in his Cubs organizational debut because Jensen didn’t go five. Leibrandt pitched two innings and walked one and struck out one.

Blake Whitney retired all six batters he faced over two innings. He struck out four.

Scott Kobos pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He walked two batters and struck out three.

DH Bryce Ball was 2 for 4. He doubled and scored in the sixth inning on a double by first baseman Nelson Maldonado. Maldonado went 1 for 3 with a walk. He also scored a run.

Shortstop Christopher Morel was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. He scored the first run of the game after singling and stealing second in the first inning.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 4.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 5 with a stolen base.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs arraigned the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 2-1.

Five South Bend pitchers combined to strike out 16 River Bandits today. DJ Herz got the start and he gave up just one hit and issued one walk over three innings. Herz struck out five.

Max Bain allowed the River Bandits’ only run of the game as he allowed three hits and two walks over two innings. Bain struck out one.

Bradford Deppermann got the win with one scoreless inning. He hit the first two batters he faced and then loaded the bases on a single. With the bases loaded and no one out, Deppermann struck out the next three batters.

Jose Albertos gave up a hit and a walk over two innings. He struck out four.

The save went to Jeremiah Estrada, who struck out all three batters he faced swinging.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo was perfect at the plate today, going 2 for 2 with two walks. He singled home Alexander Canario in the fourth inning for South Bend’s first run.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a Matt Mervis sac fly. Pinango was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were chased up a tree by the Charleston River Dogs (Rays), 7-2.

Luke Little, the Cubs’ fourth-round pick in 2020, made his low-A debut in this game and pitched well. Little allowed only one baserunner, a one-out walk, over two innings. He struck out three.

Little was relieved by Frankie Scalzo Jr., who took the loss. Scalzo gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits over three innings. Scalzo struck out six and walked two.

The Pelicans had four hits and they struck out 14 times. Third baseman James Triantos was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored on an error in the eighth inning.